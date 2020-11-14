Bill Gates and Rashida Jones will launch a new podcast next week

Philanthropist Bill Gates and writer/actress Rashida Jones have teamed up to launch a new podcast called “Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions.” The podcast will officially launch next week with the first episode focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci will be the first guest, explaining to listeners what they can expect over the next few months.

The new podcast has appeared on the GatesNote website and will be available to stream and download from a variety of podcast services, including Apple Podcasts. The series will, as its name suggests, focus on ‘big questions,’ examples of which include things like whether it’s too late to solve climate change and whether inequality is inevitable.

Each week, we’ll talk about some of the biggest issues facing our world with special guests including authors, experts, and friends. https://t.co/VmkDmWp0ES — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 12, 2020

The first episode in the series is titled, “What will the world look like after COVID-19?” Gates and Jones will discuss things like what ‘normal’ means and whether life will get back to normal, the long-term impact COVID-19 has had on the workplace and schools, and more.

Dr. Fauci will be the first guest star on the series, which is scheduled to arrive on November 16. Fauci will talk about what the public can expect from the pandemic over the coming months, but no additional details were provided.

In a tweet about the upcoming podcast series, Gates said that he and Jones plan to ‘talk about some of the biggest issues facing our world with special guests.’ These guests, though not named, will include everyone from friends to experts.