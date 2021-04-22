Biden says US hit second major COVID-19 vaccine goal within 100 days

Late last year, Biden revealed a goal for his administration that, at the time, seemed nearly impossible to achieve: administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office. The vaccination effort took off, however, and the Biden administration ended up hitting the goal well ahead of schedule. Not content with that achievement, President Biden revised the goal from 100 million to 200 million doses in his first 100 days.

On April 22, President Biden officially announced that the US achieved his administration’s 200 million doses goal within his first 100 days as president. Though the pandemic is still far from over, this marks a considerable milestone for the US as many states begin to loosen restrictions on gatherings.

Today, we officially reached our goal of 200 million shots in my first 100 days. Make no mistake: This is an American achievement. It’s a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve. And a reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together in pursuit of a common goal. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021

The US has reported millions of vaccinations per day over the past couple of weeks and, as of this morning, more than 218 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US. The majority of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the US are Pfizer and Moderna products, which require two shots to be fully vaccinated.

When digging into the numbers, nearly 136 million people in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccines while a bit more than 89 million people have received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated. The CDC regularly publishes updated numbers on its COVID-19 Data Tracker website here.

In his statement about the vaccination numbers, President Biden said: