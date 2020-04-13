Bethesda shares Fallout 76 Wasterlanders global launch times

After some delays and a lot of build up on Bethesda’s part, the company is finally ready to launch the Wastelanders update for Fallout 76. This update brings a lot of the player base’s oft-requested features with it, primarily NPCs that should hopefully make the world feel a little more lively. Wasterlanders arrives tomorrow, and today, Bethesda shared a list of global launch times for the update.

It did so over on the Fallout Twitter account. Here in the US, we’ll see the update go live at 4:59AM PT/7:59AM ET. This will be a simultaneous global launch, so check all out of the launch times around the globe in Bethesda’s tweet below:

Can't wait for #Wastelanders tomorrow? Check out when you can jump in and play. pic.twitter.com/gsCgMVEA0d — Fallout (@Fallout) April 13, 2020

Wasterlanders isn’t the only big thing happening with Fallout 76 tomorrow. As the update goes live, Bethesda will also be launching Fallout 76 on Steam, which is something we frankly never thought we’d see given Bethesda’s preference for its own launcher in recent years. Those who purchased the game through Bethesda.net will be able to redeem a copy on Steam as well, but it’s worth keeping in mind that your Atoms and Fallout 1st subscription won’t transfer over to the Steam version.

⚠️ Fallout 76 will be offline for maintenance and to apply the Wastelanders update, starting at 3:00 am ET on Tuesday, April 14. Please see this forum post for updates and more information: https://t.co/j0WJBiWSSI — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) April 13, 2020

Elsewhere on Twitter, Bethesda support says that Fallout 76 will be going offline for maintenance shortly before the Wasterlanders update is scheduled to launch. That’ll happen at 3AM ET on April 14th, about five hours before the update releases. In a blog post on Bethesda’s community site, the company says that it’s expecting to bring Fallout 76 back online by 8AM ET, so the game will indeed be down for several hours tomorrow morning.

We’ll see if Wasterlanders and this Steam launch can do something to reverse the fortunes of Fallout 76, which has been plagued with controversy after controversy since launch. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know if Bethesda shares any additional information about the launch of Wasterlanders.