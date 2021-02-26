Best Buy restocks PlayStation 5, and this time you might actually get one

If you’re looking for a PlayStation 5, your best bet today could be Best Buy. The retailer has restocked the hard-to-find console, and this time around, regular customers might actually be able to get one. That’s because Best Buy is restocking the console in waves until its available stock sells out, so the watchful will definitely come out ahead here.

To try to snag one, all you need to do is head over to the Best Buy listings for the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. If you see the yellow “Add to Cart” button replaced by a gray “Please Wait…” button, don’t leave right away, as Best Buy says that it’s restocking consoles every few minutes.

When it does, that “Please Wait…” button – which may also be a blue “Find a Store” button – will be replaced by the familiar yellow “Add to Cart” button and become clickable. Should you see that happen, obviously you’ll want to add the PS5 to your cart and try to move through checkout as quickly as you can.

There’s no telling how long stock will last today, and we’ve only been able to confirm that Best Buy is restocking the standard PlayStation 5, which costs $499. It’s possible that Best Buy may also be restocking the PS5 Digital Edition, but in the process of writing this article, we haven’t seen the Add to Cart button light up on the Digital Edition’s listing.

So, if you’re attempting to get a PlayStation 5, this could be the best chance you’ve got today, especially with Best Buy trickle releasing new stock every few minutes. Good luck to those of you who are attempting to pick up a PlayStation 5 today, and be sure to check back with us for more in-stock alerts for both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.