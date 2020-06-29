Bentley ends Mulsanne production after building over 7300 vehicles

Bentley has announced that after more than a decade of production, the production of the hyper luxurious Mulsanne car is coming to an end. With the demise of the Mulsanne, the Bentley Flying Spur is now the flagship model for the automaker. Since the Mulsanne entered production, Bentley has built more than 7300 examples.

Every one of that number was handcrafted by Bentley in Crewe, Cheshire. While Bentley wanted to celebrate to end the Mulsanne, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that. The images seen here are of the penultimate version of the car, a Mulsanne Speed ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ that is finished in Rose Gold over Tungsten paint.

Bentley does note that there is a single extremely special and final Mulsanne to be produced behind the penultimate car seen in the images that will be sent to a customer in the United States. Bentley says that the final home for that very last car is a closely guarded secret. The Mulsanne launched in 2009 at Pebble Beach and was from the ground up at Bentley’s home in Crewe.

The first updates to the model came in 2012 with the introduction of the Mulliner Driving Specification that featured new design features and unique 21-inch wheels. Inside that car received a diamond-quilted leather-trimmed cabin and a sunroof.

In 2017 the Mulsanne Speed was introduced, focusing on an upgraded version of the V-8 engine that made 530 hp and 811 pound-feet of torque. In 2016 Bentley unveiled a new Mulsanne family in Geneva with numerous updates to increase luxury offered by the vehicle. Bentley developed a third version of the Mulsanne, focusing on the rear seat occupant called the Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase. Bentley notes that the 6.75 Edition by Mulliner gets its name from the displacement of the V-8 engine, which went out of production this year after more than six decades. Only 30 6.75 Edition cars will be made.