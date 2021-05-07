BenQ TK700STi 4K HDR projector is made for gamers

BenQ is back with another home projector, and this one is made specifically with gamers in mind. The new BenQ TK700STi 4K projector with HDR support is, according to the company, the first of its kind to offer only 16ms of input lag, making it suitable for people playing fast-paced games like first-person shooters, sports games, and similar.

The new BenQ projector features a short-throw design and support for an image size up to 120-inches at true 4K resolution. The model features Android TV built-in for accessing streaming content, as well as dual HDMI 2.0 connectivity for using it with the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

As far as connectivity goes, the projector also packs a VGA port, USB-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, two IR receivers, RS232, support for a Kensington lock, and a ‘hidden space’ for the Android TV dongle. The TK700STi has a 240-watt light source, 3000 lumens brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, 1.07 billion colors, and a native 16:9 aspect ratio with five selectable aspect ratio options.

Assuming the projector is used in its normal operation mode, users can expect around 4,000 hours from the lamp before it needs to be replaced. There are other modes available to extend that time, however, including a SmartEco mode for around 8,000 hours of use, an Eco mode at 10,000 hours, and a LampSave mode at 15,000 hours.

Other notable features include a 1.2x zoom, 2D keystone adjustment with picture rotation, auto vertical, and manual horizontal adjustments, and up to a max 300-inch image size. The model sports 96-percent Rec.709 coverage and three different game modes: RPG Game, SPG Game, and FPS Game. There are also modes for other types of entertainment, including cinema, sports, and living room.

The BenQ TK700STi 4K HDR game projector is available now for $1,699 USD.