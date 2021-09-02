BenQ GV30 projector packs modest features and a portable design

BenQ has introduced its new GV30, a portable projector that offers users a solid compromise between features and portability. Though this may not quite meet your home theater needs, the GV30 makes it easy to take the projector with you for movie nights with friends or watching a movie outside on a dry night. The model offers, among other things, a 720p resolution and 300 ANSI lumens.

The BenQ GV30 features a rounded design with a handle for simple carrying and a built-in Bluetooth speaker with ‘extra bass,’ according to the company. The speaker can be used while watching movies and other content with the projector, plus it can be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

Joining that is support for up to 720p HD resolution, a 135-degree projection angle, autofocus and vertical keystone, and both HDMI and USB-C connectivity. The model is powered by Android TV and includes support for wirelessly casting content, plus there are dedicated audio modes for different types of content: music, movies, games, sports, and TV shows.

As for image quality, BenQ says the GV30 features 97% Rec. 709 color space coverage, BenQ CinematicColor, and ‘optimized picture modes.’ The model doesn’t offer particularly notable brightness at only 300 ANSI, but BenQ has a solution to that with a Day Time Mode, which it says adjusts the darker image regions to improve the quality when there’s bright ambient lighting.

Depending on where the projector is placed relative to the projection screen, users can get image sizes ranging from 30-inches to 120-inches, though the ideal range is 80-inches to 100-inches, according to the company. It’s unclear when the BenQ GV30 will be available in the US, but it has a launch date of September with a price of €599 for the European market.