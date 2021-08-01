Behance subscriptions feature offers creators an alternative to Patreon

Behance, a platform for creative individuals to showcase their work and skills, has added a new subscription option that allows creators to earn money from followers in a manner similar to Patreon. Followers have the option of subscribing to a creator, while that creator can make special content available only to their subscribers.

If you’re a visual artist, there’s a good chance you already have a Behance page. The service, which was acquired by Adobe in the relatively recent past, can essentially function as an online portfolio for creators to upload their work, earn followers, share their social and website links, and showcase which tools they use.

With the new subscriptions feature, these creators can likewise establish subscription plans that appear on their Behance pages. Visitors will see the option to “join my community” with a Subscribe button on the creator’s page, as well as notes about what the subscription will give them.

Examples can include providing subscribers with access to special projects, source files, livestreamed content, and similar things that wouldn’t be available to regular non-paying followers. Only some creators have access to subscriptions at launch, as the feature is still in beta at this time.

Behance says subscriptions will be available to more creators “in the near future.” The new offering presents an alternative for creators who may otherwise turn to Patreon, arguably the most popular subscription-based content platform, to earn money for their work. Interested creators can head over to Behance’s subscription FAQ to learn about how this new feature works.