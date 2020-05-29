Before you buy a new iPhone SE check out Apple’s iPhone XR refurb deal

If you’re in the market for an iPhone but you’re not looking to spend a ton of money on it, then it might be worth checking out Apple’s refurbished iPhone XRs. The new lineup went live on Apple’s website today, and in all cases, you’ll spend around $100 less than the original sticker price to pick one up. There are a number of different color and storage options too, giving you even more flexibility on price.

For instance, the lowest-priced model you’ll be able to get is the 64GB variant, which comes in yellow or black. Regardless of the color, a 64GB refurbished iPhone XR will run you $499 – $100 off the full retail price of $599 we’d typically see if this phone were new.

You have the most color options at the 128GB storage tier, with phones available in white, yellow, black, and coral. For a 128GB iPhone XR, you’re looking at a total price of $539, which is a $110 discount over its usual price. Finally, we have the 256GB model, which is only available in black for $629 – a $120 discount. Strangely, there is no blue color option across any of Apple’s storage tiers, but maybe that will change in the future.

Of course, these refurbished iPhone XRs aren’t the only budget offering Apple has at the moment, as the company recently rolled out the new iPhone SE. The iPhone SE starts at an even lower price than the refurbished XRs, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the XR has a larger display than the SE, and it also offers features that the SE doesn’t – namely Face ID.

On the product pages for these phones, Apple says that its refurbished devices come with the same one-year warranty that new iPhones do. You’ll also get all of the manuals and accessories you normally would with a new iPhone, a new box, and a new battery and outer shell.

All of the phones seem to be shipping out immediately from Apple’s website, with the company saying that orders placed today by 1PM will be arriving early next week. Finally, it seems that these refurbished phones are only available online at the moment, as none of them are listed for in-store pickup.