Beautiful 1967 Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition heads to auction in Houston

When it comes to movie Mustangs, one of the most copied of all time is the 1967 Mustang from the Nicolas Cage version of “Gone in 60 Seconds.” There are numerous clones of that car running around in the wild, but the vast majority of them we built by people who were unauthorized to build them. However, the 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition seen in these images is an officially licensed replica of the movie car.

The car comes with genuine Eleanor Certification paperwork, Eleanor body VIN plate, and emblems issued by Gone in 60 Seconds LLC. The car has a clean California title as a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback. The car was completely restored on a rotisserie using an all-new Ford-licensed body shell.

That means this is a brand-new car, even though officially it’s a 1967 year model. The car is brand-new and only has had test miles since it was built. It has the complete movie-correct Eleanor body modifications, including the iconic side-exit dual exhausts, a NOS nitrous oxide system in the trunk, along with the Armed dash switch and Go Baby Go button as seen in the movie.

Sadly, the nitrous bottle and shifter knob button are not operable. Considering the car is registered in California, that may be due to CARB regulations, and presumably, the buyer might be able to make those functional if desired. The engine is a supercharged Ford FE 390 cubic inch big block V-8 producing 505 pound-foot of torque.

The transmission is a four-speed Toploader with a Hurst shifter. The exhaust exits the car via a custom 2.5-inch system with variable electric controlled exhaust dumps. The car has all new suspension designed for handling and performance and Wilwood power four-piston disc brakes. This is a beautiful car and will be auctioned off by Barrett Jackson in Houston.