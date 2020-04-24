Be like Elijah Wood when you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons online

When it comes to making money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the best methods is playing the Stalk Market. Every Sunday, players buy up piles of turnips and then try to sell them at high prices throughout the week. It’s a gamble as there’s no guarantee that you’ll find prices higher than what you paid, but that’s where New Horizons‘ online component can come in handy.

Assuming you can find an invitation from someone with a high buying price, you can haul your bunches of turnips over to their island and rake in your riches there. This has led to players sharing their turnip prices on social media and inviting those who are interested to come and sell their turnips, usually in exchange for some kind of tip.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

One New Horizons player apparently had a visit from none other than Elijah Wood when she posted her turnip prices on Twitter. Twitter user Jessa shared some images of Elijah Wood first sending her a DM asking for her Dodo Code (a code you can share with people who aren’t your friends in-game so they can visit your island) and then visiting her island to trade his turnips for a big bell payday.

In the images Jessa shared, Wood is seemingly the picture of a thoughtful visitor, complimenting her island and asking permission before he picked fruit. It seems he even posed for a photo with Jessa and her other visitors before departing. With horror stories of unsavory Animal Crossing players who trample flowers, take fruit without asking, and swipe tips before the owner of the island has a chance to pick them up making the rounds out there, Wood’s behavior is downright wholesome.

While it’s certainly neat that celebrities are out there hitting up average folks like you and me so they can get in on some good turnip prices, Mr. Wood sets an example for all of us on how to be a good visitor in New Horizons. When it comes to visiting other people’s islands, be like Elijah Wood.