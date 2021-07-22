Battlefield 2042’s Portal platform is what super-fans like me have been waiting for

Last month, we heard a rumor which claimed that one of Battlefield 2042‘s unrevealed modes was actually a sandbox mode that would let players combine different Battlefield eras. Today at EA Play Live, EA and Ripple Effect – the new name for DICE LA – revealed exactly that. The new mode is called Battlefield Portal, and it’s described as “a love letter to fans and creators.”

EA and Ripple Effect have published a lengthy blog post to the Battlefield website with details on Battlefield Portal, but the short and sweet of it is that Battlefield Portal is a mode that will let you customize most things about a match. For example, you can pit different factions against one another, customizing their weapons and vehicles. You can also change movement settings and remove things like going prone or aiming down sights.

Battlefield Portal will pull components from three different games from the franchise’s past: Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. In addition to those three classic games, you’ll also have the content in Battlefield 2042 available to you in Battlefield Portal. Players will create “experiences” using components from all four games that other players can join. When creating those experiencing, players can run either custom matches or use preset modes like Conquest, Team Deathmatch, or Rush.

You’ll be able to follow creators you like and hop into their games when they’re hosting them, while creators will have some admin tools available to them that let them ban usernames across all of the experiences they create. Ripple Effect even says that it will feature popular experiences in official playlists, so if you make a good one, it could end up in front of a lot of eyes.

For those who have experience with visual scripting logic, there will even be a Logic Editor they can use, allowing for more granular changes that the settings menu can’t accomplish on its own. So, for those who want a lot of control over what happens in their custom game modes, it sounds like they’ll have the tools to get there.

Ripple Effect says that there will be six fully reimagined maps launching with Battlefield Portal. From Battlefield 1942, we’ll see Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein. The two maps from Battlefield: Bad Company 2 are Arica Harbor and Valparaiso, while finally, we’ll see Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3. In addition, Ripple Effect will be bringing back various weapons, gear, vehicles, and soldiers from those games, including the M1 Garand, the M416, the Spitfire, and the B17 Bomber.

While EA and Ripple Effect confirmed a lot of details about Battlefield Portal today, there’s still more to come, as the two companies say that progression will be detailed at a later time. For now, hit the link above to read everything that’s been revealed so far. We’ll let you know when more is announced, so stay tuned for that.