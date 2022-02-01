Battlefield 2042 Season One delayed as DICE details plans for fixes

Battlefield 2042 has not had the best couple of months. Ever since the game launched in November, 2021, Battlefield 2042 players have been voicing their opinions on the game, and most of them have been pretty negative. The game has a lot of issues and today DICE outlined what it and other studios within Electronic Arts plan to do to fix those issues. Unfortunately, those fixes are going to come at the expense of Season One’s expected arrival date.

DICE/Electronic Arts

In a post to Twitter today, DICE shared its plans for the immediate future of Battlefield 2042. “You’ve waited patiently to hear from us on what we’re doing to address the issues with Battlefield 2042 that you have told us about, and the direction you can expect to see us take in the months ahead,” today’s announcement reads. “We’re taking action on multiple fronts to address feedback and implement extensive fixes to the game, key features that are important to you, and getting team play where it needs to be.”

DICE goes onto say that an update in early March will include “improvements to scoreboards,” and then names several features it will focus on in later updates: VOIP and player profile, “a tighter squad loop” that includes a “refined ping system,” improvements to gunplay based on player feedback, an “improved reward loop,” and additional tools and modes for Battlefield Portal.

Those are all somewhat vague fixes, and the fact that they’ll be arriving sometime after the early March update DICE mentioned at the outset may not sit well with players. It looks like there will be at least a little bit of a wait before significant fixes start rolling in.

Even though they’re still a ways off, it’s going to take some work to get those fixes out the door, and because of that DICE has decided to delay the rollout of Battlefield 2042‘s Season One. According to DICE, Season One will begin sometime in “early summer” – no specific release date was given today.

Still, knowing that we’re months away, DICE is extending something of an olive branch to those who have purchased the Year 1 Pass, which is included in the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042. Those who own the pass will be given a bundle including a “Specialist skin, weapon and vehicle skins, a melee weapon and Player Card.” This content will be included in the next update for Battlefield 2042, so owners of the Gold and Ultimate Editions should keep an eye out for the bundle to land.

So, while DICE plans to fix Battlefield 2042, it seems that’ll happen largely throughout the first part of this year. We’ll let you know when DICE provides an update on these fixes or announces when they’ll start rolling out, but otherwise, look for the update containing scoreboard improvements to drop in early March.