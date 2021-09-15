Battlefield 2042 delayed and the pandemic is to blame

The anticipated futuristic Battlefield 2042 game from DICE has been delayed, Electronic Arts revealed on the game’s official Twitter account today. The reason for the delay is one we’ve heard before: the pandemic disrupted workflows and the teams behind the project, causing unanticipated issues that require the release to be pushed to a later date.

Battlefield 2042 is the next installment in the popular Battlefield game franchise from EA and DICE. Players can expect modern weapons and a variety of maps, as well as three main “reimagined experiences.” Among those experiences is Portal, which EA says will offer a reimagined experience based on the three most popular Battlefield games.

The new title was originally scheduled to launch on October 22, but a statement published on the game’s Twitter account revealed that Battlefield 2042 has been delayed around one month: the new release date is November 19. The date is for the game’s worldwide release, giving the team a few more weeks to wrap everything up.

“Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams,” EA explained in its statement. The company reveals that it had anticipated its game dev teams being back in its studios in time for the title’s launch, but the Delta variant and ongoing COVID cases are still a problem.

As a result, the Battlefield 2042 teams are still working on the game from home. In light of all of this, EA says, “We feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.” EA plans to provide details on the game’s open beta sometime later on in September.