Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Issue 3 arrives: Get the free Catwoman pickaxe

DC Comics has released the third issue in its limited-edition Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series. With this release, fans now have access to half of the series, with the next issue due on June 1 and the last on July 6. As with the previous two editions, the third comic book issue comes with a free Catwoman pickaxe that can be redeemed with a code.

Epic Games teamed with DC Comics and announced plans to release a limited-edition Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series several weeks ago. The first issue arrived on April 20, bringing with it the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit. The second issue was released earlier this month on May 4.

With that second issue, customers could get the Batman Zero Wing Glider, which was accompanied by the Batman Zero skin in the game’s Item Shop. The company then revealed the rest of the planned redeemable items before the next four issues were released.

Today, May 18, brings the third issue and the Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe for free. You’ll also be able to get the Catwoman Zero skin in the Fortnite Item Shop, but you’ll have to pay for that. The next three issues include codes for the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider, Harley Quinn’s Revenge Back Bling, and the Batarang Axe Pickaxe.

If you purchase all six comic books (or have a DC Universe Infinite subscription with digital access to the issues), you’ll unlock the Armored Batman Zero Outfit after redeeming all six codes. Everyone else will have the chance to unlock the new Batman skin in the game’s Item Shop. The six codes can come from a mix of digital and print copies of the comic books, but they must all be redeemed on the same Epic account to get the Batman outfit.