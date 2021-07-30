Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ brings ANC to its TWS earbuds

Active Noise Cancelation or ANC has long been one of the most wanted features in headphones and earphones, and it has traditionally been limited to larger accessories that have room for the hardware needed to make it work. Thankfully, that hardware has become small enough to fit even in small earbuds, making it a common feature even there. At least it’s small enough for Bang & Olufsen to finally upgrade its truly wireless earbuds and bring that ANC tech to the new Beoplay EQ.

ANC works by analyzing surrounding sound waves and pushing out sound that cancels ambient noise. To accomplish that, most ANC systems require a number of microphones, circuits, and software that previously couldn’t fit inside earbuds. Advancements in technology and manufacturing have finally made that possible, leading to the Beoplay EQ, B&O’s first ANC TWS buds.

The earbuds utilize six mics and an ANC DSP to accomplish all that. A double press of the left earbud’s buttons lets wearers easily turn ANC on or let sound through with Transparency mode. With ANC enabled, B&O says you can get 6.5 hours of playtime or 20 hours with the charging case without ANC.

As with any B&O product, the Beoplay EQ flaunts a sleek, premium design that is also dust and water-resistant at IP54. The interchangeable ear tips offer a snug fit for passive noise cancelation, while the ergonomic design promises comfort for all-day use. The spacecraft-grade aluminum charging case is compact enough to slide into a pocket easily and supports the Qi standard for cable-free wireless charging.

Aluminum in Black Anthracite and Sand Gold Tone colors, the B&O Beoplay EQ will be available starting August 19, 2021. It carries a price tag of $399, which puts it above even the Apple AirPods Pro.