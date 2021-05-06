Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance gets a surprise re-release this week

Earlier this year, Wizard of the Coast announced that it’s returning to the Dark Alliance series after almost two decades. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance and its sequel were originally released for Xbox, PlayStation 2, and GameCube back in the early 2000s, and though this new Dark Alliance game will swap out the Baldur’s Gate name in exchange for Dungeons & Dragons branding, it’ll still offer similar action RPG gameplay. Before Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches in June, however, it seems we’ll be revisiting the past.

Today, Interplay, Black Isle, and Wizards of the Coast announced a re-release of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance title. The game was revealed by way of a new trailer that was published by IGN, which also has a few sparse details about it as well. It seems to be a relatively bare-bones re-release, though it does support up to 4K resolution to make it play nice with modern day consoles.

Aside from that support for widescreen resolutions, don’t expect anything in the way of graphics or gameplay updates. The visuals depicted in the trailer are very clearly old school graphics, and IGN’s article makes it clear that this is simply a re-release with support for higher resolutions, not a remaster or a remake.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is something of anomaly among action RPGs, because it’s one of the few that was a console-only title. With this re-release, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is coming to PC for the first time, but unfortunately, those of us on PC (and mobile) will have to wait until a later date to play it.

Those of you on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch don’t have long to wait for Dark Alliance to arrive, as it’ll be launching tomorrow, May 7th, with news about the PC and mobile release coming at a later date. It’ll be $29.99 when it launches, so we’ll definitely be paying a bit of premium for this trip down memory lane, especially when you consider that the game has mostly been left untouched in this jump to modern platforms.