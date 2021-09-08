Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 moves online yet again

It’s been a long time since we last saw an in-person Games Done Quick event. The last time, in fact, was Awesome Games Done Quick 2020, which took place just a couple of months before the COVID-19 pandemic got into full swing here in the United States. Following Summer Games Done Quick 2021, there was some hope that AGDQ 2022 would be back in person thanks to the rollout of vaccines, but today we’re learning that isn’t the case.

A short time ago, Games Done Quick took to Twitter to announce that Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will once again be an online-only event, making it the fourth online marathon for the organization. “After much deliberation, it has been decided that #AGDQ2022 will be online-only for the health & safety of staff and participants,” the tweet reads. “The event will take place from January 9th – 16th.”

After much deliberation, it has been decided that #AGDQ2022 will be online-only for the health & safety of staff and participants. The event will take place from January 9th – 16th. Runners & Volunteers: Submissions open Sept 24th – Oct 3rd. For info: https://t.co/umiMSavQGx — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) September 8, 2021

The dates for AGDQ 2022 were originally announced at the end of SGDQ 2021. At the time, Games Done Quick itself even indicated that the tentative plan was to host AGDQ 2022 in person, but obviously, those plans did not pan out this time around.

While these online-only Games Done Quick marathons are just as long and packed with as many runs as their in-person counterparts, they obviously lack some of the familiar GDQ sights like the live audience. In addition, online-only events have also seen a hit to total donations, but they’re still capable of pulling a lot of cash for charity, with SGDQ 2021 raising a total of $2,902,055 for Doctors Without Borders earlier this summer.

In that same tweet, Games Done Quick announced that submissions for runners and volunteers would be open from September 24th to October 3rd. We’ll have more news on Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 as it’s announced, so stay tuned for that.