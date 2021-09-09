Avocor reveals new video conferencing solutions for Google Meet

Avocor has announced a new partnership with Google Workspace intended to make attending meetings easy for in-person and remote employees. The company has announced new hardware devices, including the Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and Board 65. The first device is an all-in-one video conferencing solution, with the other being a digital whiteboard.

Both the devices are touch-enabled. Avocor’s Google Meet Series One Desk 27 is a device meant to make hybrid work immerses and interactive. The device is a 27-inch premium all-in-one touchscreen Google Meet device that can also act as a desktop monitor. It can also function as a laptop docking station and additional whiteboard integrating the Google Workspace Jamboard application.

Series One Desk 27 integrates all the features users need to be able to listen to, view, and contribute to meetings as if they were in the same room. An integrated soundbar and microphone array provides clear audio. The system also features multi-channel noise cancellation technology, helping to eliminate external sounds even in noisy environments. Series One Desk 27 comes with an integrated stand but can be wall-mounted. The all-in-one device needs power and Ethernet to operate and has a USB-C port for integrating laptops.

Google Meet Series One Board 65 is a 65-inch wall-mountable display that is ADA compliant. It can be purchased with an optional stand allowing it to be rolled around in the office if needed. A large screen size allows everyone participating in the meeting to see, hear, and contribute.

It has integrated USB-C ports for laptops and more. In addition, it features TrueVoice and has an integrated digital PTZ camera with a wide field of view frame participants for remote meeting attendees. It also features support for Google Assistant and integration with Jamboard. Google Meet Series One Desk 27 starts at $1999, while the Series One Board 65 will start at $6999. Desk 27 will be available in late Q4, with Board 65 available in Q1 2022.