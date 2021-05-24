Audi’s fast charging EV hubs will go where the grid may not reach

Audi is one of the many automakers pushing hard to convert its entire fleet to electric vehicles. Audi intends to have a range of more than 20 fully electric models by 2025. More than half of its newly introduced models for 2021 are electrified. Audi understands that as more and more auto buyers transition from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles, the charging infrastructure is critical.

Audi is working on a solution to charging demands of the future called the Audi charging hub. The concept features a high-power charging (HPC) station that can be reserved in advance to provide a level of planning security. The HPC would have a lounge area nearby to provide an attractive and premium place to pass the time as the vehicle charges.

The Audi charging hub will use cubes as its foundation, with each flexible container cube fulfilling various technical requirements and housing charging pillars using lithium-ion batteries for energy storage. Audi says these lithium-ion batteries will be reused from disassembled development vehicles giving the cells a new purpose in life. By using batteries from electric development vehicles, Audi believes that the infrastructure won’t require high-voltage power lines or expensive transformers.

Audi says that about 2.45 Mwh of electricity will be stored inside the six charging stations providing a charging output of up to 300 kW three standard 400-volt high-voltage hookups. Peak output will start at 11 kW per cube, allowing vehicles to charge completely overnight. Additional energy for the charging stations will be provided by solar panels on the roof.

Audi says by leveraging recycled lithium-ion batteries and green energy generation techniques, the modular concept provides flexibility and scalability while making it easier to select locations for the charging stations. The hub will be transportable and can be installed and adapted to the individual location quickly and independent of local network capacities.