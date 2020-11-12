AT&T offers discounted wireless data to help close the homework gap

AT&T has announced a new discounted wireless data offering to help more students get connected to remote schooling services. The move aims to address the ‘homework gap,’ which refers to the millions of students in the US who lack Internet access, preventing them from accessing online schoolwork and classes.

Under this new offering, AT&T says it is giving public and private K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities, a discount on wireless data plans. The offer is available to schools that activate new lines or have existing lines of service with AT&T.

These lines can be migrated for students who have a qualifying unlimited data plan, giving them unlimited access and content filtering for the discounted rate of $15 per month. AT&T says there’s also the option to give students free hot spot usage via bill credits.

According to AT&T, it will give teachers a line with the same service for every 24 students getting the discount listed above. Schools interested in this new promotion need to claim the offer by December 29, however, after which point the discount will disappear.

Schools that add one line or more can add extra lines for the same discounted rate through December 29, 2022, the end date for this promotional pricing. Full FAQs about the new offering are available on AT&T’s website.