AT&T gives Google Stadia Pro trial to fiber and 5G customers

AT&T and Google today announced a new promo for Stadia Pro. The promo is available is to certain AT&T wireless and fiber customers, and it grants six months of Stadia Pro on the house. Of course, like most wireless deals out there, there are certain provisos and terms to consider before you’re able to claim your six months of Stadia Pro.

As explained by AT&T today, this promotion is open to new and existing customers on one of AT&T’s unlimited plans who either open a new line or upgrade an existing line to a 5G smartphone. On the home internet side of things, the promo is open to new and existing customers who upgrade to AT&T’s fiber service at 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or 1 gigabit speeds.

Stadia Pro, for those who might need a refresher, is a premium subscription tier that usually runs $9.99 per month and gives subscribers access to a revolving collection of games. Players retain access to those games for as long as they’re subscribed to Stadia Pro, even after they rotate out of the lineup. A Stadia Pro membership also allows 4K streaming on compatible PCs and on TVs through Chromecast Ultra, in addition to giving subscribers discounts on certain games from the Stadia Store.

This is a win-win promotion for both companies here, because Google is counting on hooking at least a portion of those AT&T customers who sign up and getting them to buy some games from the Stadia store. AT&T, of course, is hoping that this prompts at least some people to move to an unlimited plan and upgrade one of their phones to a 5G device. While we probably wouldn’t recommend upgrading to a 5G phone specifically to take advantage of this deal, it doesn’t seem like a bad perk if you’re already in the market for an upgrade.

In addition to offering six months of Stadia Pro for free, AT&T is also offering Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundles for $19.99 to the folks who claim this deal. AT&T doesn’t tell us how long the promo will last, so if you want to take advantage of it, it might be a good idea to do it sooner rather than later.