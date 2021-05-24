ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip teardown can be quite a chore

While most of the smartphone world seems to have outgrown their popup and flip camera phase, ASUS has gone old school this year. Granted, it is only one of two phone makers that adopted that flip camera design (Samsung was the other one with the Galaxy A80) but it might be the only one left making such unconventional designs. Of course, such deviation from the usual build of smartphones does have consequences when it comes to taking them apart as this teardown video of the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip clearly shows.

Granted, the biggest and perhaps most sophisticated part of the ZenFone 8 Flip is its flipping camera module. Thankfully, that module is actually, well, modular and can be easily replaced on its own. The catch is that the module apparently also houses the earpiece speaker inside so there might be some side effects if that part does break.

Getting inside the phone in the first place isn’t that risky, thankfully. Of course, the glass back could break but most technicians are already used to that process. There are no hidden traps inside either, just lots and lots of screws and cables to remove and disconnect. Those can indeed be tricky but they’re more tedious than anything else.

Inside, the ZenFone 8 Flip doesn’t hold many secrets either. The battery is pretty conventional and there is no complicated cooling system either. One rather amusing detail is that the phone has lots of water damage indicators which, considering it has a moving part, is probably ASUS just being extremely paranoid.

All in all, PBK Reviews found the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip to be a very repairable phone. The process can be time-consuming because of the number of screws involved but it makes up for that with very modular parts. Along with its “normal” ZenFone 8 twin, it could be one of this year’s unassuming wonders of the smartphone market.