ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 laptops add RTX 30-series GPUs for 2021

As NVIDIA suggested in its CES 2021 presentation earlier today, there are a number of RTX 30-series laptops on the way from ASUS. Two of these laptops are refreshes to the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 lines, and while we don’t know a ton about these new laptops just yet, we do have an idea of how they’ll improve over 2020’s models. For starters, the new G14 will be running an RTX 3060 under the hood, while the G15 will boast a 3080 – or at least configuration options that include both of those cards.

It’s unknown if these will be Max-P variants, but they likely are given that the 20-series GPUs we saw in last year’s Zephyrus G14 and G15 were Max-Q cards. Just as well, these 3060 and 3080 configurations are almost certainly the top-end configurations for each laptop and not the standard, mainstream models. Of course, that means we can expect to pay a pretty penny for a G14 or G15 laptop with a 30-series card at its core, but ASUS has yet to reveal pricing for either model.

In terms of CPU, we’re seeing some upgrades there too. In the G14, ASUS is shipping the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, which is a step up from last year’s 4900HS CPU. We’ll see the same CPU featured in the G15, so if you were impressed by last year’s Ryzen laptop CPUs, it sounds like we can expect more goodness out of AMD and ROG this year too.

On the G14, users will have their choice of displays – either a WQHD DCI-P3 120Hz display or a FHD 144Hz 100% sRGB display. On the G15, it seems that the only display option will be a WQHD 165Hz display that has a 3ms response time and covers 100% DCI-P3. It also seems that the G15 is adopting the design of the G14, though the AniMe dot matrix will only be found on the G14 once again.

Pricing and release information hasn’t been revealed yet, but last year we saw the Zephyrus G14 and G15 become widely available around March and April. The Zephyrus G14 was one of 2020’s best laptops, so we’ll see if ASUS can follow it up with another winner in 2021. Stay tuned for more.