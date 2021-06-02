ASUS ROG Strix G15, G17 Advantage Edition flaunt AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU

AMD just recently announced its latest generation of Radeon mobile graphics aimed squarely at gamers. The Radeon RX 6000M series boasts not just increased performance and power efficiency, it also has a few tricks up its sleeves when paired with AMD’s latest Ryzen CPUs. According to AMD, that team-up can be best experienced with its new Advantage Design Framework and ASUS’ Republic of Gamers is the first to jump on that program with the new ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition gaming laptops.

AMD’s Advantage Design Framework somewhat mirrors Intel’s Evo program in that it has a list of requirements that OEMs need to meet to be eligible for using the “Advantage” branding. It seems to be more oriented towards gaming, however, and has very steep requirements for the AMD hardware and features laptops need to support to qualify. At its most basic, OEMs need to pair AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series CPUs with the newest Radeon RX 6000M series it just announced.

That is exactly what the ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition laptops bring, putting an AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU and the top-tier Radeon RX 6800M graphics under one roof. This combination is important as it enables the use of AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technologies that let AMD’s CPU and GPU share power or even high-speed GDDR6 memory to push performance even further. Of course, the laptops also need to support AMD’s FreeSync for tear-free graphics.

ROG does also give the Strix G15 and G17 some talents of their own, particularly to keep that CPU and GPU combo running at their best. Going beyond just keeping things cool, the ROG Intelligent Cooling system also pushes dust and other particles out of the chassis to prevent them from accumulating on heatsinks and fans. The Strix laptops also support charging via USB-C, especially from some power banks, so that the lack of power outlets won’t be a hindrance to gaming.

The 15-inch Strix G15 and 17-inch Strix G17 Advantage Edition give gamers the choice between a lower-resolution screen with support for fast 300Hz refresh rates or a WQHD screen that goes up to 165Hz but boasts of a 3ms response rate. Availability details for the market’s first Advantage Design-certified laptops are still slim but ASUS says that the Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be hitting shelves soon while the Strix G17 Advantage Edition won’t be coming until sometime in Q3.