ASUS ROG Phone 5 now available in the US with a hefty price tag

Although every high-end smartphone can be used for gaming, gaming smartphones really push the envelope when it comes to performance. They also often employ gimmicks to aid gaming, from extra buttons to unconventional cooling systems. As far as those go, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 pulls the stops when it comes to that without going overboard in gimmicks. Now it’s finally arriving in the US but it might be up to some stiff competition considering the price tag it carries.

For a gaming smartphone, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 undeniably has some of the best specs in that department, starting with the Snapdragon 888 and a whopping 16GB of RAM. There’s also a large 6.78-inch 2440×1080 screen which doesn’t quite reach 2K resolutions but does make up for it with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has the latest generation of AirTriggers that ASUS popularized to extend available gaming controls without having to attach accessories.

While that does sound good for a gaming phone, the catch is that it is the base model that ASUS is offering. There are Pro and Ultimate versions, too, and those are still coming to the US later this year. The ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition, in particular, offers even more RAM at 18GB and has extra touch-sensitive buttons in addition to the ultrasonic AirTrigger 5. The most unique feature of the Ultimate version, however, is an OLED screen on its back in addition to the Republic of Gamers logo.

You’d think that the Ultimate Edition would cost a fortune and you’d probably be right. Especially considering the fact that the ASUS ROG Phone 5 base model already goes for $999.99 by itself. That doesn’t include even the AeroActive Cooler 5 that ASUS loves to brag about, much less any other accessory to make mobile gamers’ lives more pleasant.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is compatible with GSM networks from AT&T, T-Mobile, and related MVNOs, which means Verizon subscribers are left out. At that price tag, however, some might feel that even a gaming phone like this may not be worth that cost, especially when there are other more affordable phones or more interesting gaming phones available.