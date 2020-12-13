ARK: The Animated Series based on hit game will premiere in 2022

Studio Wildcard has announced a new animated TV series based on the hit survival game Ark: Survival Evolved. The series was first announced during The Game Awards and it has since received a trailer, giving fans their first look at the upcoming animation. The studio already has two seasons in the pipeline with an anticipated 2022 launch.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a survival game from Studio Wildcard; it initially launched in 2015 and is available on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. The game features an open world full of prehistoric creatures, including dinosaurs, tasking players with surviving on a hostile island using the materials available.

The new show Ark: The Animated Series is based on the gameplay and will involve 14 episodes, each half an hour in length, with an anticipated launch set for some time in 2022. Jay Oliva has been tapped to direct the series while Kendall Deacon Davis and Marguerite Bennett have penned the scripts.

A number of voice actors are already on board for roles in the series, including Gerard Butler, Devery Jacobs, Michelle Yeoh, Deborah Mailman, Madeleine Madden, Elliot Page, David Tennant, Russel Crowe, and others. The content will come from Lex + Otis animation studio.

According to Wildcard Studio, the TV series will tell the story of the strange island full of otherwise extinct creatures and how the people ended up there. The show description reads:

When 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker awakes on the ARK after tragedy, she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords — all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world.

It’s unclear which platform or network will be home to the upcoming animation.