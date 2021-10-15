Apple Watch Series 7 photo shows Apple Watch 6 comparison

Apple’s products always sell well, regardless of the initial sentiment when they are first announced. The company’s September event disappointed some who had hoped to see bigger upgrades on the iPhone 13. The biggest disappointment, however, may have come from expectations over the Apple Watch Series 7 based on leaks and rumors. The official version of the smartwatch may not have exactly been spectacularly different, but this latest real-world photo of the Apple Watch Series 7 reaffirms the upgrade that fans wanted in the first place.

It is, of course, unfair to criticize Apple for not delivering what it never promised, and the recent circus around the Apple Watch Series 7 and its pre-release hype just proved how unreliable unofficial information could be, even from usually reliable sources. In a nutshell, the newest Apple Watch didn’t bring the much-expected design changes that have been consistently rumored and, therefore, expected. It did, however, make an upgrade where it mattered the most.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a significantly larger screen, at least as far as smartwatch screens go. This was accomplished not by changing the overall design but by reducing the bezels around the display. It also did make the case larger, but not by much.

Those worried that the latter isn’t really the case (no pun intended), a new photo of the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 side-by-side proves Apple’s words. It isn’t just marketing or inaccurate renders but actual smartwatches showing the upgraded screen that doesn’t cost much in terms of increased sizes.

Of course, there will always be those that feel that the display upgrade isn’t enough of a change, mirroring the same baby steps forward that the iPhone 13 made. For others, however, it’s exactly what they were waiting for. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts shipping this Friday.