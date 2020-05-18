Apple Watch Pride Edition band gets a Nike version for the first time

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride Month – which takes place in June each year – is going to look significantly different here in 2020. Instead of the typical parades and protests that we’d usually see, events and outreach are being hosted digitally when they can be. Unfortunately, that means a number of in-person events can’t take place this year.

One thing that isn’t changing this year is the roll out of Apple’s Pride Edition band and face for Apple Watch. As it does every year, Apple is releasing a Pride-themed band for Pride Month that sports a rainbow design and can be matched with a special Pride Edition face that will be available once watchOS 6.2.5 arrives.

Though Apple may be sticking to schedule when it comes to launching its Pride Edition band, there are some changes for 2020. Specifically, for the first time ever, we’re seeing a Nike Pride Edition sport band join the standard Pride band. Just like its more colorful counterpart, the Nike Pride band will have a matching face available in watchOS 6.2.5.

With its Pride Edition band sales, Apple is supporting a number of LGBTQ organizations, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World. ILGA World – otherwise known as The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association – has more than 1,500 member organizations across 150 countries itself.

Apple’s announcement today didn’t say how much of each sale goes to support these organizations, and indeed, the store listings for these straps don’t seem to mention it either. In any case, both of these straps are available at brick and mortar Apple stores and Apple.com for $49.00 each.