Apple TV+ will make Peanuts holiday classics free for everyone

Apple is expanding its Peanuts content with a deal that’ll bring new specials, a second season of Snoopy in Space, and more. As part of this newly announced deal, Apple has also scored three classic Peanuts holiday specials in time for the upcoming season — and it is making them free for everyone to stream for a limited time. As expected, the free streaming availability will coincide with each of the three major upcoming holidays.

It’s a tradition for many people to watch the Peanuts classic holiday specials during each holiday they cover, but many are ditching cable and having to turn to alternative options. Streaming is the most desirable way to watch the movies, particularly since a growing number of people have ditched their old DVD players to go entirely digital.

You could purchase the digital versions of these movies to stream, but there’s another option: download Apple TV+, assuming you have a device that supports the platform. In its new deal announcement with WildBrain animation studio, it was revealed that Apple will make A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown available to its subscribers, as well as to non-subscribers for a small period of time.

The Halloween special’s limited free streaming period is up first — it will be available from October 30 to November 1. Following that, Apple TV+ will offer A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free to stream from November 25 to November 27. Finally, the streaming platform will offer A Charlie Brown Christmas for free from December 11 to December 13.

As expected, subscribers will get access to these holiday specials before the free streaming period starts and will retain access to them once it ends. Beyond this, the new deal reveals that Apple will get new Peanuts specials for other notable days and holidays, including New Year’s Eve, Earth Day, Mother’s Day, and Back to School.