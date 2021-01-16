Apple TV+ free trials extended again: What you should know

If you were one of the people who signed up for Apple’s lengthy one-year free trial of Apple TV+, you’ll be glad to hear that the company has extended their lengths…again. With this extension, the users who were set to lose their free trial in the coming weeks will instead get several additional months of access without charges.

Apple TV+ is the company’s streaming service. When it first launched, Apple offered a huge one-year free trial for those who purchased an Apple device. Back in October 2020, it was announced that the free trials period would be extended through to February 2021, meaning the first wave of subscribers are now weeks away from having to pay to keep watching.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is once again extending the free trial period, this time pushing it back to July 2021. The extension will apply to free trial users whose trials were set to expire at some point up through June. Assuming you didn’t already cancel in anticipation of the trial’s end, you’ll be able to watch for free until summer.

If you’re one of these free trial subscribers, you can expect to get details about the extension in an email from Apple soon, according to the report. Some subscribers who have started paying can expect to see credits for the extra months.

The move isn’t entirely surprising — Apple TV+ is still a neophyte in a market dominated by big alternatives, and though it is cheap at $4.99/month, many critics have pointed out that it doesn’t yet have the content to compete with companies like Netflix. The pandemic and its impact on movie and TV show production has made things trickier.

The free trial extension will likely keep many people watching, giving Apple more time to roll out new content that may encourage many free users to eventually become paying customers.