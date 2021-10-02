Apple TV+ cancels Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s comedy show after one season

Mr. Corman, the drama/comedy series written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also stars in the show, has been canceled by Apple TV+ after its first season. The show received relatively high ratings from viewers and critics alike, but as with other highly-rated shows that had a short lifespan, the viewership numbers weren’t where they needed to be.

Mr. Corman is a series that revolves around Josh Corman, a fifth-grade teacher who gave up a music career and is plagued by the sense that he may “suck as a person.” The character struggles with loneliness and anxiety and, though he cares about his students, he lacks a sense of meaning in his life.

The last episode for the first and final season of Mr. Corman was released on October 1. On the same day, it was revealed that Apple won’t renew the series for a second season, with Deadline reporting that the show didn’t live up to the same viewership standards set by some of the other comedy series on Apple TV+.

This is only the second scripted show that Apple has decided to end; it follows the cancellation of Little Voice. Apple TV has amassed a fairly notable array of original content, including titles like Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, and Schmigadoon!. Apple likewise has more shows and movies in the pipeline, including the upcoming release of The Shrink Next Door and The Tragedy of Macbeth, among others.

Apple TV+ is one of the cheaper streaming services on the market at $4.99/month. The platform has attracted a notable array of A-list actors for content that spans many genres. Though Mr. Corman didn’t get another season, Apple has renewed several other titles, including Physical, Little America, and Trying.