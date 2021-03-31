Apple says iOS 14.5 brings iPhone 11 battery recalibration bug fix

Apple has published a new support document detailing the battery health recalibration introduced in iOS 14.5. According to the company, this recalibration will address the battery health reporting system found on the iPhone 11 series, specifically addressing the ‘inaccurate estimates of battery health’ some users have reported.

Lithium-ion batteries — the kind found in personal gadgets — undergo chemical aging and, over time, experience a decrease in the charge they can hold. When this happens, the device needs to be recharged more often and performance may be throttled to accommodate the decrease in peak power capabilities.

iOS 11.3 brought a Battery Health menu for the iPhone 6 and newer that makes it easy for users to keep track of their phone’s battery status, particularly its maximum charge capacity and peak performance capability.

In its new support document, Apple explains that iOS 14.5 — which will be available to general users starting this spring — will recalibrate the iPhone 11 series phones’ peak performance capability and maximum battery capacity. In explaining the issue this recalibration will address, Apple says:

Symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery drain behavior or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability. This inaccurate battery health reporting does not reflect an issue with actual battery health.

Apple notes that the recalibration process could take a few weeks and that users will see a message in the Battery Health menu while it is taking place. Once this is complete, users will see updated peak performance and max battery capacity and the recalibration message will disappear. Likewise, the company says some users may have an unsuccessful recalibration, in which case the company will replace the battery for free.