Apple Q2 2021 record quarter saw revenue surge 54% to $89.6bn

Apple has announced the financial results for its second fiscal quarter of the year, noting that it once again hit multiple new records, including a 54-percent revenue increase for the quarter ending in March. As anticipated, international sales accounted for the majority of the quarter’s revenue at 67-percent.

Apple raked in $89.6 billion in revenue in Q2 2021, a huge 54-percent increase over the same quarter last year. Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri notes that the company saw revenue records across each of its geographic segments; likewise, it boasts double-digital growth across its product categories.

The quarter ended on March 27 with an operating cash flow of $24 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40. In a statement about the quarterly earnings, Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us. Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.

Apple saw sales of its iPad and Mac products skyrocket over the last quarter, something likely driven by the work-and-school-at-home nature of the pandemic. The company says that its Mac and Services revenue both hit new all-time highs, while the iPhone 12 models held strong through the beginning of the year.