Apex Legends Season 9 ‘Legacy’ launch trailer is here

We’re less than two weeks away from the launch of Apex Legends Season 9, which has been officially named “Legacy.” We already know that the new season will introduce a new playable character called Valkyrie, and after seeing her origin story in a video from earlier this week, today we’re seeing her go toe-to-toe with some of the other Legends. It seems that this launch trailer also reveals a new game mode, but of course, specifics are being kept under wraps for now.

That is hardly surprising, because Respawn Entertainment likes to introduce these new Apex Legends seasons in a piecemeal fashion, first by revealing the new legend, then by publishing these launch trailers before ultimately revealing all of the specifics in each update’s patch notes.

In any case, while Valkyrie is a significant part of this trailer, we actually get to see all of the Legends in combat here. We also get a look at Ash from the Titanfall universe, who introduces a new 3v3 game mode called Arenas. Ash’s appearance makes a lot of sense, as this season seems to be all about revisiting Apex Legends‘ Titanfall roots.

We don’t know a whole lot about the update aside from the fact that it will have those Titanfall callbacks and that Valkyrie will star, but that information will come around the bend soon enough. Respawn typically publishes patch notes for new seasons shortly before they go live, and it’s then that we’ll learn just what Legacy will entail.

One thing to note is that Respawn will be revealing Arenas gameplay on April 26th, so that’ll be kicking off next week for us. Apex Legends Season 9 “Legacy” launches on May 4th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and we’ll let you know both when that Arenas reveal and the patch notes for Legacy drop.