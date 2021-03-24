Apex Legends leak tips Titans at long last

Apex Legends has taken on a life of its own in the two years since it launched, so much so that you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the game is set in the Titanfall universe. It’s an easy thing to forget, too, as one of the key mechanics from Titanfall – the ability to call giant mechs called Titans into battle and pilot them – is missing from Apex Legends. Apex Legends players have wondering if Titans will ever be added to the game, and now we might finally have the answer thanks to a new leak.

The leak comes from Apex Legends dataminer Biast12, who published a very interesting video to Twitter. It’s hard to see at times because the camera is very shaky, but it shows a player calling in a Titan drop on the Kings Canyon map. The Apex Legends HUD is conspicuous in the video, and Biast12’s comments accompanying the video are brief, saying only that this is an ability belonging to Blisk.

Even those who don’t follow Apex Legends leaks and only count themselves as Titanfall fans have likely heard of Blisk before, as he was a major character in both Titanfall games. He’s rumored to be one of the upcoming playable characters for Apex Legends, and assuming this leak is accurate, it looks like he might be bringing Titans with him.

Of course, we should probably approach this leak with a healthy dose of skepticism, because Respawn hasn’t made any indication that it’s planning to bring Titans to the game. Make no mistake, adding Titans to Apex Legends could dramatically change the game, and that could be especially true if only one character has access to them.

We’ll see what happens from here, but there’s no denying that this is an interesting leak. Given that we’re in the middle of an Apex Legends season at the moment, it’s probably going to be a while before we learn more about upcoming characters and mechanics, so we’ll file this one away for now and see what Respawn announces later in the year.