Apex Legends is getting a new character and a major addition in Season 6

Apex Legends Season 6 is quickly approaching, and it’ll be bringing a new character with it. Today, Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed Rampart, a character described as “an expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs.” We don’t know anything about Rampart’s abilities yet, but we do catch a glimpse of her in the launch trailer for Season 6, which is named Boosted.

Rampart isn’t the only notable thing about Season 6, though. The Apex Legends website reveals that Season 6 will introduce a new crafting system, which could dramatically change the way the game plays. “Don’t like your gear?” the website asks. “Collect materials around the map and build something better.”

There’s no lack of battle royale games out there, but it isn’t often that we see crafting systems in titles belonging the genre. Fortnite, of course, has its structure building mechanics, but it sounds like the crafting system Respawn is plotting for Apex Legends will be a lot different from that. It’ll be interesting to see just how complex the crafting system is, as well as how it slots into with Apex Legends‘ fast-paced gameplay.

As always, there will be a new battle pass to work your way through in Season 6, though details on that are still under wraps for now. There will be a new Ranked season as well, and a new gun called the Volt to find and use. For now, all we know about the Volt is that it’s an “energy SMG that packs a punch,” so we’ll look forward to learning more about it in the coming days.

That’s all Respawn and EA had to say about Apex Legends Season 6 today, but with a release date of August 18th, it definitely won’t be long before we learn more. We’ll let you know when the two companies share new information, so stay tuned for that.