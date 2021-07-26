Apex Legends: Emergence gameplay trailer shows off big changes for World’s Edge

Just as Respawn teased over the weekend, today the first gameplay trailer for Apex Legends: Emergence dropped. While the launch trailer for the Emergence season – which was released last week – introduced us to Seer, the season’s new Legend, this one shows us Seer (and everyone else) in action. These Apex Legends gameplay trailers are generally a mix of in-game cinematics and gameplay rather than being straight gameplay, but we still get a few good looks in this one.

In addition to showing us Seer in action, the Emergence gameplay trailer also shows off the revamped World’s Edge map. As it turns out, big changes are coming to World’s End in the Emergence season, as the map is now scarred with lava-filled fractures thanks to aggressive resource mining and harvesting.

The cataclysm has created new points of interest on the World’s Edge map. For instance, Sorting Factory has been swallowed by a lava-filled sinkhole, creating the new Lava Siphon POI. In a blog post to the Apex Legends website, Respawn also confirms that the Refinery has been replaced by a much larger structure called the Climatizer and that a lava-filled fissure runs from the Climatizer to Fragment East. Both Lava Siphon and the Climatizer will offer ridable gondolas, too, so we expect plenty of interesting fights to play out on those.

While the trailer does give us a look at Seer in battle, we’re still unsure what he’s capable of doing exactly. Respawn hasn’t detailed his kit yet, so his flashy combat in the trailer doesn’t have much context to it until that happens. The trailer also features a look at the Rampage LMG, a new gun debuting in the Emergence season.

At the tail end of the trailer, we even get a glimpse at some of the battle pass rewards for the new season. More specifics on Seer, the Rampage LMG, and the Emergence battle pass are likely to be revealed in the coming days, so we’ll let you know when Respawn shares more.