Anker Liberty 3 Pro TWS earbuds pack auto-customized ANC and ACAA 2.0

Anker has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds under its Soundcore brand, the Liberty 3 Pro. This is the latest model in Soundcore’s Liberty product line, offering active noise cancellation alongside an upgraded driver configuration, according to the company. Anker says the Liberty 3 Pro is its “best sounding” true wireless earbuds released thus far.

The Liberty 3 Pro true wireless earbuds represent a significant upgrade to Soundcore’s Liberty lineup, including the use of Anker’s Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0 (ACAA). Anker says its new Soundcore offering sports a 10.6mm dynamic driver paired with a coaxial-aligned acoustic architecture, as well as a Knowles balanced armature driver.

Of particular note is the model’s HearID active noise cancellation, which offers real-time adjustments to changes in the ambient noise around the user. The Liberty 3 Pro includes automatic customized noise reduction with the use of in-ear pressure analysis and ambient noise monitoring. This results in “a unique, tailor-made sound profile,” according to Anker.

Other key features include background noise reduction during calls via a six-microphone AI uplink, dual transparency modes for hearing one’s surrounding environment without removing the earbuds, an IPX4 waterproof rating, customizable touch controls, fast-charging support (three hours of playback per 15-minute charge), and up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is available now in Fog Gray, Midnight Black, Frost White, and Dusk Purple color options for $169.99 USD.