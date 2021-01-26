Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale event update revealed – What to expect

Nintendo announced today that a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on the way. This one seems a bit smaller than some of the other updates we’ve seen, though Animal Crossing vets will likely want to partake in the festivities nonetheless. The update arrives later this week, and it adds a new event called Festivale to Animal Crossing.

During Festivale, which will take place on February 15th, a new character named Dancer Pavé will arrive on player islands and stake out an area in their plazas for the entire day. Throughout the day, players will be able to catch feathers floating around their island and trade them to Dancer Pavé to “receive a passionate dance number in return.” In its announcement today, Nintendo notes that rainbow feathers are particularly rare, so catch those if you come across any.

We aren’t told what we’ll get for trading rainbow feathers to Dancer Pavé, as Nintendo apparently wants to keep that a secret for players to discover on their own. In any case, along with a visit from Dancer Pavé, we’ll also get the Viva Festival Reaction set, which will be available from Nook’s Cranny for a limited time once the update ships out.

Beyond that, the Able Sisters will also be selling Festivale-themed clothing beginning on February 1st, but like the Viva Festival Reaction set, that will only be available for a limited time too. Finally, Nook Shopping and the Nook Stop in Resident Services will be selling limited-time seasonal items from February 1st to the 14th, so keep an eye out for those as you play.

That does it for all of the stuff that will be included in in the Festivale event, but Nintendo says that there will be another event happening in March. We’ll keep an eye out for more details on that, but for now, look for this Animal Crossing: New Horizons update to land on January 28th.