Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event detailed

When Nintendo uploaded a surprise Direct Mini today, there was little doubt that we’d see something about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After all, New Horizons is the biggest game on the Switch at the moment, and alongside DOOM Eternal and Half-Life: Alyx, it’s been getting a lot of attention from gamers who are largely stuck at home. Sure enough, Nintendo did have something to announce concerning New Horizons, revealing when the first in-game seasonal event will happen.

That event is Bunny Day, which will take place from April 1st through the 12th. While the Bunny Day event is live, players will find a new visitor named Zipper on their island. He’ll hide eggs that players can find, but aside from that, he’ll also have some special crafting recipes to learn.

The items that he’ll teach you to make will be part of the egg set, with Nintendo saying that they’ll only be available for a limited time. The Bunny Day event was packed into the version 1.1.0 update that went live on launch day, so most players already have the update associated with Bunny Day installed.

Nintendo didn’t share more about the Bunny Day event, so we’ll just have to wait for it to kick off at the beginning of April and find out more for ourselves. The company did, however, say that there will be another event at the end of April to celebrate Earth Day, so we’ll look forward to additional information regarding that as well.

Seasonal events are nothing new for the Animal Crossing faithful, and we’ll see plenty more as we move throughout the rest of 2020. For now, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for new information about April’s events, but in the meantime, check out today’s Direct Mini embedded above.