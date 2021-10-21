Among Us Xbox Series X, PS5, previous-gen console release date confirmed

Among Us enjoyed a massive rise in popularity during the pandemic, and in the time since then, we’ve seen the game slowly spread to other platforms. While the Among Us got its start on iOS, Android, and Steam, it has since launched on Nintendo Switch, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. Today, we finally learned when Among Us will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and even better is the news that it’ll be on those platforms before the end of the year.

As announced by developer Innersloth Games today, Among Us will be launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the console version of Xbox Game Pass on December 14th. The game will be available digitally for $5 – the same amount it costs on other platforms like Steam and Nintendo Switch – but there will also be several physical editions to choose from.

First up is the Crewmate Edition for $29.99, which comes with a physical copy of the game in a 3D lenticular case, 1 of 12 holographic access cards, a sticker sheet, a poster depicting a blueprint of the Skeld, and six downloadable wallpapers for PC and phones. On the other hand, the Imposter Edition will come with everything included in the Crewmate Edition but adds a spinning into space pin, a crewmate vs. impostor lanyard, a purple crewmate plush, and a big box to keep it all in. That one will set you back $49.99.

Finally, we have the $89.99 Ejected Edition. This comes with everything in the Impostor Edition, but it swaps out the 3D lenticular case for a steelbook case and adds a red impostor beanie and a crewmate fleece blanket. All three editions will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and they’re all up for pre-order today from Maximum Games.

The physical editions will have staggered launches. The Crewmate Edition will launch in the UK and Europe on December 14th; Japan and South Korea on December 16th; and the US, Canada, and Latin American on January 11th. No precise release date has been given for the Impostor and Ejected Editions yet, with Innersloth saying they’ll launch in multiple territories at some point in spring 2022.