Among Us is getting new features through super sneaky beta updates

In recent months, Among Us has become one of the most popular games around. Though it was launched in 2018, it didn’t gain this immense popularity until streamers on Twitch started playing it earlier this year. That has prompted the developers to announce some big plans for Among Us moving forward, and it looks like some new features are secretly going live in beta builds of the game.

If you’re looking for patch notes regarding some kind of beta update, don’t bother because they don’t exist. Instead, the new features in the beta branch of the game have been detailed by the folks over at Attack of the Fanboy based on reports of new features players have encountered in-game.

It seems that the current beta build of the game allows for players to cast anonymous votes, which could be a major benefit to imposters. There are new taskbar updates that allow players to set when, specifically, the taskbar shows. The current default is always, but players can also set it to “Meetings” and “Never,” if they so choose. Finally, we’ve got new wires that should be easier for colorblind players to tell apart, as they now have a corresponding shape.

If you want to take these new features for a spin yourself, you’ll need to first opt-in to the Among Us public beta. You can do that by finding the game in your Steam library, right-clicking it, and going into the “Properties” menu. From there, click on the “Betas” tab and then select “public-beta” from the dropdown list that appears.

One thing to keep in mind is that only PC players can participate in the public beta, so those playing on mobile will have to wait for these features to hit the live version of the game. We’ll let you know when developer Innersloth announces more for Among Us, so stay tuned for that.