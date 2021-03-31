Among Us developer plans to revamp the game’s art style

Hit imposter game Among Us received its big Airship update today as promised, but that’s only the start of what Innersloth has planned. Coming alongside the update is a new blog post from the developers who revealed plans to revamp the game’s animation style, including improving the line artwork.

Among Us now features a new map called Airship, which is available on all platforms supported by the game. This is the game’s fourth and biggest map thus far, one that adds new tasks and the ability to choose which room you’ll start the game in. The map brings new explorable regions, as well as better mobility and some free cosmetics.

Innersloth recently announced that it has hired two new programmers, which means that it should be able to speed up the rate at which it introduces changes. Barring any major bugs that may need to be addressed, the developer says, it has multiple projects in the pipeline.

One of those projects is a ‘full art style revamp,’ Innersloth says, which includes ‘an easier animation process’ and those aforementioned cleaner lines. Likewise, the game will get 15-player lobbies, which will be particularly great in the large Airship map.

Beyond this, Innersloth says that it aims to offer more transparent and frequent updates on its development process and the things it is working on behind closed doors. Beyond the game itself, meanwhile, the team has also launched Crewmate plushies in a dozen colors for fans who want something to cuddle.