American Horror Story Double Feature: Part 1 trailer gives first look at Red Tide

In addition to its newly premiered American Horror Stories anthology series, FX is gearing up to release the 10th season of its popular American Horror Story show, which will be split into a unique two-part season set in two different locations. The next season will arrive later this month after a delay caused by the pandemic.

American Horror Story, unlike its anthology sibling, tells a story over the course of a full season. The show’s 10th season will contain 10 episodes, but they’ll be split up in a way we haven’t seen from the series in the past: the first six episodes will be ‘Part 1’ and the last four episodes will be ‘Part 2.’

FX revealed the season’s first trailer on Friday, giving viewers their first look at “Part 1: Red Tide,” the first six episodes. Viewers see two of the show’s core cast members, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock, moving to a seaside home in Massachusetts. Wittrock plays a writer who is trying to overcome writer’s block.

In addition to other familiar cast members like Evan Peters, Angelica Ross, Frances Conroy, and Leslie Grossman, the show’s 10th season will also be joined by actor Macaulay Culkin. The unique “double feature” aspect of the next season won’t be its only unique aspect.

This time around, fans will be able to stream the new episodes the day after they air via Hulu, the home of FX content. The first episode of Part 1 will premiere on FX on August 25, with each of the remaining nine episodes arriving weekly up to the finale near Halloween.