AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 mobile processors are made for business laptops

AMD has officially unveiled its Ryzen PRO 4000 Series mobile processors for business ultrabooks. The new lineup features the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750, Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U, and the Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U. AMD says its new hardware offers improved power efficiency for better battery life and performance per watt, as well ultra-thin designs for use in highly portable business-tier notebooks.

The top of the line processor in the new lineup, the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U, offers up to double the performance per watt compared to the previous generation, according to AMD, which says that the model’s power efficiency enables it to offer up to more than 20 hours battery life. This processor offers 8 cores and 16 threads, whereas the Ryzen 5 4650U offers 6/12 and the Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U offers 4/8.

The Ryzen 7 model features a base frequency of 1.7Ghz and can be boosted to 4.1Ghz; the Ryzen 5 at 2.1GHz to 4.0Ghz; and the Ryzen 3 at 2.5GHz to 3.7GHz. AMD says that it has 24-month planned availability for this mobile processor series, as well as 18-month planned software stability. In talking about the new hardware, AMD client business unit SVP Saeid Moshkelani said:

With the launch of AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors, AMD once again defines the new standard for PC experiences – from high-end desktop computing to ultrathin and gaming notebooks, and now the modern business notebook. Built on the ground-breaking ‘Zen 2’ architecture and 7nm process technology, the AMD Ryzen for Business portfolio delivers advanced performance, reliable security features, impressive battery life and advanced manageability to significantly elevate the capabilities of the ultrathin notebook in any work environment.

In a separate announcement, AMD talked about the future of its Socket AM4; the company previously said that it would support it until 2020. Now that 2020 has arrived, the company says that its Zen 3 architecture will be compatible with the Socket AM4, but that Zen 3 architecture support will not be offered for older chipsets. The company doesn’t have any info to announce about a new socket at this time, nor any roadmaps to share, explaining that how long the Socket AM4 lasts will depend on the wider industry.