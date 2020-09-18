Amazon’s PS5 preorders could be delayed past release day

Earlier this week, Sony unveiled the prices for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console with preorders going live soon after. Many consumers found the price agreeable and were quick to preorder the console, but now there’s some bad news to go alongside them: delays. Amazon has fired off an email to many customers who preordered the next-generation console through its platform, warning that shipments may be delayed beyond the console’s release date.

Many people who ordered the PlayStation 5 Disc and Digital Edition consoles from Amazon have received emails from the company advising them that the product may not be received on the day that it is released. This is ‘due to high demand,’ according to Amazon, which says that it will ‘make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released.’

Got an email about my PS5 Amazon order. Thought it was them cancelling but it’s just them telling me I may not receive it on release day due to high demand. Amazon is sounding kinda shaky on this release. I might just stick with my target pre-order since it’s already paid for — bri 🗿 (@thefantasticbri) September 18, 2020

Many Amazon customers have taken to Twitter to complain about the potential delay.

This is why I placed 3 #PS5 #PS5PreOrders. I had a feeling something like this was going to happen, and I was right. @amazon pic.twitter.com/YGV2HeTBIC — Richard Masucci #StayHome (@THEREALRTU) September 18, 2020

Sony held its PS5 gameplay presentation on Wednesday, revealing the official prices of both PlayStation 5 editions. The company didn’t state when preorders would go live, but later posted a tweet on the official PlayStation account revealing that customers could order from select retailers starting on Thursday, September 17.

This ultimately resulted in a scramble to get preorders in, resulting in a bit of chaos made worse when a number of major retailers decided to unleash the product early. Many customers reported losing the console they were trying to order halfway through the transactions, while other companies were advertising the product, but offering links to dead order pages.

The PlayStation 5 consoles will officially be released on November 12, but it’s unclear how many people will be able to get their consoles on that day. Ultimately, retailers are likely still anxiously awaiting word on how many consoles they will receive, making it difficult to estimate how many they will be able to deliver on release day.