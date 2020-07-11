Amazon’s New World MMO delayed following Crucible beta switch

Just days after announcing that its Crucible would be returning to a closed beta for additional work, another Amazon game is facing delays: New World. The MMO game was scheduled for release next month, but its developers have revealed that they need more time to make some important improvements to the game, ultimately bumping the debut by several months.

Amazon Games has two major titles at this time: Crucible and New World, both of which have now been delayed. In June, the developer announced that Crucible would return to closed beta so that that team could work out some issues and gather feedback from those who already have access to its.

A similar process will take place with New World, which is now facing its second delay. The game was scheduled for release on August 25; at this point, it has been available to Alpha testers. Based on feedback from those players, the developer says that it will focus on making sure there is “plenty of middle and endgame experiences” for players.

The team went on to state:

We want our players to feel completely immersed in the game, and know that our studio stands for quality and lasting gameplay you can trust — and that means added time to get things where we want them before we fully release.

The final beta test is now scheduled to take place in Spring 2021, the same time frame in which the game will be launched for everyone. “We don’t make the decision lightly,” the developer explains, “and we have urgency about getting the game to you as quickly as possible at the best quality — with some additions that will make the experience even better.”

On August 25, anyone who signed up for the game’s beta and anyone who pre-ordered the game will be given a limited amount of time to play New World in its present condition.