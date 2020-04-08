Amazon temporarily extends return policy in multiple countries

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has announced that it is temporarily extending its return policy in multiple countries, giving consumers a wider time frame for returning items they don’t need or want. The change will be retroactively applied to orders made as far back as March 1, according to the Internet retailer, which has been struggling to keep up with the huge surge in demand for its service.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a rippling disruption through society that has left many people changing the way they purchase goods. Many physical retail stores are now limiting how many people can be inside at once; many have also started rationing how many of certain items any given shopper can purchase in an effort to prevent hoarding.

COVID-19 update: We’re temporarily extending return windows in light of the ongoing global health crisis. Details on our blog. https://t.co/bE5ODB5BoX https://t.co/O2CcHy9m74 — Amazon News (@amazonnews) April 8, 2020

Many consumers have turned to online grocery ordering to get the items they need and Amazon for just about everything else. Some people have panic bought too many of certain items and may wish to return them; that’s where Amazon’s new expanded return policy comes in.

Items bought in the US and Canada between March 1 and April 30 can now be returned to the Internet retailer until May 31. This change applies to both Amazon goods and its selling partners. A similar policy has also been rolled out in Turkey, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands.

For those European countries, the expanded return window applies to items purchased as far back as February 15 up through April 30. Amazon customers who want to return an order can start the process through the company’s online return portal found on its website here.