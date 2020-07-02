Amazon Studios will turn Fallout games into an original TV show

Amazon Studios and Bethesda have announced a new collaboration that will result in an original TV series based on the Fallout games. An official teaser for the upcoming show has been released, with Bethesda stating that it has spent the past decade looking for the best way to bring the games to television. Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Kilter Films will work with Amazon Studios on the project.

The Fallout TV series will be produced by Kilter Films’ Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Bethesda says that pre-production on the new series has started; it will, as you’d expect, focus on the wasteland world we see in the game series, as well as the people who inhabit it.

Not familiar with Fallout? The game series is set in a post-apocalyptic world starting in the year 2161. Gamers play as a Vault Dweller in Southern California in the first game, something that expands to cover new storylines in the subsequent main Fallout games through Fallout 4 released in 2015.

The bad news is that Amazon Studios and Bethesda have revealed essentially zero details about the upcoming series, so we can’t yet say where it will be set, what plot it will revolve around, and similar things. It hasn’t been revealed whether there are any cast members attached to the project at this time, though that seems unlikely given its very early stages of development.

Bethesda does state that Amazon Studios has a series commitment as part of its licensing of the rights for the project. Amazon Studios co-head of television Albert Cheng said: